Marathon Association presents medical equipment to Farafenni Hospital

By Amadou Jadama

The Farafenni Marathon Association recently donated blood pressure machines, bed sheets, surgical spirit, refrigerators, and other medical equipment worth D100,000 to the Farafenni General Hospital Surgical Department.

The donation is part of the association’s annual contribution to the surgical department of the hospital, which has been named after it. The handover ceremony was held at the hospital grounds.

Presenting the items, Yahya Jobe, President of the Farafenni Marathon Association, disclosed that the gesture has been a tradition for his association since its formation in 2011.

“We organised marathon every year since then, and whatever profit we get, we plough it back to the Surgical Department, which is named after our association,” he said.

Mr Jobe commended his members for their steadfastness since the inception of the association, as well as their sponsors, such as Trust Bank.

Kebba Manneh, the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, expressed his profound gratitude to the members of the association.

He described the donation as crucial because the primary beneficiaries will be the community of Farafenni and its satellite villages.

He assured the association that the materials donated will go a long way in helping the hospital meet the demands of its patients.

“The management would ensure the judicious utilisation of the materials,” he said.