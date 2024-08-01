OVP validates policy document to enhance governance efficiency

- Advertisement -

By Mahzouba Maya Faal

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) marked a significant milestone by validating its first comprehensive policy at the Senegambia Beach Hotel. The transformative framework aims to enhance operational efficiency and accountability across all sectors.

In a statement read on his behalf by his Permanent Secretary, Mr Samba C Mballow, Vice President Mohammed BS Jallow, said the policy will play a pivotal role in reshaping the office’s approach to its responsibilities.

“It is not merely a document but a testament to our commitment to enhancing efficiency, accountability, and strategic foresight within the office,” said VP Jallow.

The policy outlines core functions and objectives designed to fortify the governance framework, ensuring that administrative processes are effective and transparent.

Highlighting the policy’s importance, VP Jallow noted: “Firstly, the policy outlines the crucial role of the Vice President in conducting business within the Cabinet and the National Assembly.” He added that the policy mandates close coordination with public officers and other ministers to implement Cabinet decisions effectively.

A key aspect of the policy is its emphasis on communication and consultative decision-making, marking a significant advancement in The Gambia’s governance framework.

Representing the Minister of Public Service (MoPS), the Permanent Secretary, Mr Pateh Jah, underscored the policy’s alignment with the country’s national development goals.

“It is not just a set of rules; it is a strategic tool for initiating and implementing sector policies that resonate with our national priorities,” said PS Jah.

The validation workshop featured interactive sessions, including presentations and breakout group discussions where participants reviewed the policy and provided valuable feedback. The event was attended by representatives from sectors under the OVP, government ministries, partners, and stakeholders, among others.