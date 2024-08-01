SS Institute of Creative Designs graduates 70 students

- Advertisement -

At least 70 young people have graduated from the SS Institute of Creative Designs after completing programs in various vocational studies such as hairdressing, makeup tutorials, tailoring, and fashion design.

Held at the Ebunjan Theatre on Saturday, the graduation was graced by the Mayor of Banjul as well as state officials, entrepreneurs, parents, and well-wishers.

Addressing the graduation, Banjul Mayor Rohey Lowe emphasised the importance of knowledge and skill development for young people.

“As the Mayor of Banjul and President of the Local Elected Women’s Network of Africa (RAFELA), I am particularly proud to see so many talented young women stepping into roles that are essential to both our local and global communities,” she said.

The mayor added that the fields of hairdressing, makeup, and tailoring are more than just professions.

“They are artistic expressions that bring beauty, confidence, and transformation to people’s lives. By acquiring these skills, you have empowered yourselves to become leaders and innovators in these vibrant industries,” she urged the graduates.

The school principal, Suwaibou Fabureh, commended the graduates for their efforts and hard work towards achieving their goals.

“Your certificates are not only a ticket to a good life, but they are also a ticket to change the world, particularly The Gambia, and make a difference. So, don’t wait for an opportunity to knock, but build a door,” Fabureh said.

He advised them to maintain a positive attitude towards their careers, engage in learning at all times, and adapt to changes when required.

“We believe and hope that you are moulded and ready to venture into your chosen career paths. It is often said, in a nation that lacks creativity in its youthful population, progress and prosperity will slow.”

Guest motivational speaker Aunty Awa Saye Joof urged the graduates to be honest to earn respect and recognition in their careers.

According to Aunty Saye, there is a need to improve the quality of vocational education to make it an effective avenue for young people to realise their career dreams and achieve social value enhancement.

The graduation witnessed an exhibition of a fashion parade, with graduates showcasing elegance in gorgeous outfits that they made in different classy and simple designs, much to the appreciation of a cheerful audience.

Outstanding students, including Aminata B Fatty and Abubacarr Jallow, were awarded for their outstanding performances in various categories.

SS Institute of Creative Designs was established in 2017 by Ms Satang Saho-Jammeh, a dynamic young woman, with a special focus on empowering girls through vocational education. The institute has since grown into a vibrant centre, graduating about 500 young Gambians in tailoring, fashion design, hairdressing, and makeup tutorials.