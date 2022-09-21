NATIONAL HAJJ COMMISSION MEMBERS REPLACED

- Advertisement -

By Talibeh Hydara

The Standard has been informed that most members of the National Hajj Commission, the body that coordinates the country’s participation in the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been replaced.

They include its chairman Imam Ousman Jah. According to impeccable sources, Sheikh Ebrahim Jarjue, a leading preacher and arguably the best in Islamic Jurisprudence, has been appointed the new chairman.

A protégé of Sheikh Gibril Kujabi, Sheikh Ebrahim Jarjue has been a constant voice on the airwaves for decades and during his time as a teacher at the Tallinding Islamic Institute.

The rest of the new commission members are:

Sheikh Essa Darboe, Sheikh Muhammad Lamin Touray, Sheikh Mafugi Sanyang, Sheikh Ebrima Cham and Sheikh Sulayman Masanneh Ceesay.

Our source said the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs is a permanent member of the body appointed by the minister.

It is not immediately known what led to the massive changes in the commission. However, a source told The Standard that most of the replaced members have since served longer than the normal three-year term.