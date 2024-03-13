NCP tells NAMs to address price hikes rather than FGM

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Following the tabling of a bill seeking to repeal the anti-FGM law, the leader of the National Convention Party has called on the National Assembly Members to work with the government and address the high cost of living in the country rather than focusing on FGM.

Speaking to The Standard over the weekend, Abubacarr MA Kinteh said: “Let the National Assembly Members discuss mechanisms that can reduce the prices of basic commodities rather than debating on the issue of FGM.”

“If prices of basic commodities are not addressed as soon as possible, our streets will be full of beggars and criminals which will not portray a good image of the country and we don’t want that. We are calling on the National Assembly Members to stand with the government to ensure that they eradicate these high prices in the country, which concern Gambians more than the issues of FGM,” he said.

“There are lot of pressing issues happening in the country that need to be addressed. Looking at rent which is also skyrocketing everyday. These are the issues they should focus on and to put a stop to them. In terms of prices and rent, these do not commensurate with the salaries of majority of Gambians,” he added.

Mr Kinteh further appealed to the business community to have mercy for people by reducing prices.

“We are just from the national dialogue which is initiated by the president to see how can we salvage our country and his aim is to eliminate these hardships on Gambians, and we should help him,” he urged.