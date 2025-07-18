Nenneh Cheyassin Secka-Kebe The philanthropist woman who spent a million dalasis at the Wally Seck concert (Part 2)

- Advertisement -

With Tabora Bojang

(Continued from last week)

In this edition of Bantaba, we continued to talk to US-born Gambian philanthropist Nenneh Cheyassin Secka-Kebe, whose philanthropy is at work across the country since her return to The Gambia in 2022. Nenneh talks about her childhood, work life, her evolution as a philanthropist and how Gambian women can be empowered to battling poverty.

Why do you choose to be active in philanthropy? I feel really blessed and I feel I have a responsibility. There are a lot of people who worked harder than I have, who are smarter than I am. I just feel like I have been chosen. God could have given it to anybody else. So for me, that gives me a responsibility. And I do it because I don’t want to be forgotten.

What kind of impact do you want to make?

I want to be someone that when I leave this earth, there are things that they can point out and say, these are the things she did and achieved. I want to make a difference. It’s important to me to make a difference. So I feel a responsibility because when I compare myself to the average person, I have too much. It will be irresponsible for me not to give.

Do you have plans to create a foundation?

We have a foundation in place now. My lawyer is putting things in place, but it’s taking so long. While he’s waiting, I am doing the giving. My goal is to give at least a million dalasis each year. I feel I should be doing more than that based on what I have. So every year, depending on how well I do, I intend to increase that. I think this year I have almost at given out a million and it’s only been six months. So if I go at the pace that I’m going, we’ll probably be at D1.5 million by year end.

How do you think Gambian women can be better supported and empowered, and what role do you see yourself playing in that effort?

I hope that my platform gives me the voice to show women and help them realise that because you’re over 50 doesn’t mean you’re dead when there’s so much more you can do. I especially want younger women to look at my life and see that anything is possible. If you work hard, persevere, yes, there are going to be hard times, you will fall, get up, re-invent and figure out something else. I had about 10 different skills before being a nurse, opened a group home, and a business with my sister. There are many things that I did, that I failed at. But you have to keep trying.

What is your advice to women who may be feeling stuck or uncertain about their place in society?

First of all, I want to say this. Anything that happened in a woman’s life has happened in mine. It hasn’t been an easy road. My mission is to send a message to women to let them know that if you prepare yourself, you work towards it, it is possible. The only difference between me and them is because maybe I was born in America and there are better opportunities there. But apart from that, anything is possible. There are women here who have been very successful and never left The Gambia. It’s possible. And you are better in control of your life when it’s your money. When you are spending somebody else’s money it does not matter how much money he has. He decides when to give it to you, how much to give you. But when it is your money, you are in control of your life, you decide how to manage your life. You are happier when you are in control of your life.

Do you think the government is doing enough to support women? Not just women, I think The Gambia has a really big social issue. I think the ages 18 to 25 have been forgotten about. I don’t think there are enough opportunities, even when they finish school, in finding jobs. I don’t think the government is taking youth responsibility seriously. People cannot afford to pay their rents because they are not making enough income. One job is not enough to maintain their lives and those of their families. No one cares about price control. You go to the supermarket today, something is D200, the next day it’s D250. Everybody does what they want. There is no rhyme or reason. How does the country run? Who is in charge? The Gambia is a dead end. Nothing happens here.

With all these problems you outline – poverty, unemployment – do you think your support is just a drop in the ocean?

I am hoping it makes a difference but I feel like there’s so much that needs to be done. I’m just a pinch of salt. I’m not even that, because the needs are too immense. Most organisations I support are educational like college, the ones that believe in education, the youths that are looking for ways to better themselves or to increase their chances of making it. Those are the ones that I focus on.Youths, social issues, UTG and Majac and others.

Do you support political activities and which party do you support? I don’t even know the names of the political parties. I’m not interested in parties. Because until we get together and deal with the social issues, it doesn’t matter what party it is. Until we get over the tribal issues and really relate to everyone as Gambians, the problems are not going to be solved.

As someone who has experienced both American and Gambian cultures, what do you think is the most important message you can share with readers about embracing one’s heritage and finding purpose?

One of my biggest frustrations is that not all, but most Gambians, don’t take education seriously. They don’t understand how it can change the landscape of your life, especially the girls. I think most of them get married because they are looking for an easy way out. Yes, it’s good to be married. Yes, marriage is important. But I think there’s so much more to being a woman than just being somebody’s wife. What about your needs, your aspirations, the things that you want to do for your life? And from my personal experience as an adult, every time you take your life and you put it into somebody else’s hands, you’re going to be disappointed. Because it’s even unfair to the other person to meet your entire needs. It’s not possible.

What ways do you think the government can intervene to tackle these problems facing the country?

They need to talk about agriculture, create initiatives and encourage people to venture into it. We import everything. Our oranges, bananas, our avocados and apples are imported. Why aren’t we growing those things here? Why isn’t there a government initiative that brings all of us to grow and plant? We have land here to plant rice? Why are we not planting rice and even exporting it?

Maybe they don’t have these ideas? Oh, come on. No, they do. They just don’t give a damn about their own people. Because if you make it a mandate and you provide financial incentives, it will happen. People wake up every day and do not have anything to do.There are things that the government has to be involved in. And that’s an easy initiative. The land is here. The opportunity is there. Just create it. You have to value your people. You have to care for them and make them important.

Thank you Nenneh for the interview.

Thanks, Tabora, the pleasure is all mine.