Africmed wins Healthcare Taxpayer of the Year Award

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Africmed International Hospital, a reputable institution and household name in the health sector of the Gambia recently received a prestigious award from the Gambia Revenue Authority – The Most Compliant Healthcare Taxpayer of the Year 2025.

This is the third time the institution won the title (2023, 2024, 2025).

Africmed’s latest award was presented during the 8th GRA Taxpayers’ Awards ceremony held at Coco Ocean Hotel on 23rd May. The awards event was presided over by the president of The Gambia, Adama Barrow.

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According to GRA officials, the annual event serves as an important national platform to recognise taxpayers whose contributions continue to support national development, strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation, and promote economic growth across The Gambia.

Winners must be institutions, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding commitment, consistency, and patriotism through timely tax compliance and meaningful contributions to national development.

Reacting to the award, the CEO, Africmed International Hospital, Dr Omar Jagne, said: “We are happy to receive the GRA taxpayer award for healthcare for the past three consecutive years. This recognition reflects our continuous commitment to professionalism, compliance, responsible business practices, excellence, and contribution to the health services in The Gambia. We would like to sincerely thank our guests, partners, customers, team members and everyone who continues to believe and support us.”

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Dr Jagne maintained that this achievement is not only an award for the Africmed International Hospital but also recognition of the hard work, dedication and passion of the entire Africmed team.

“Thank you for being part of our journey,” Dr Jagne thanked his staff.