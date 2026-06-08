Gambia awards Italian company licence to explore for oil 

- Advertisement -

Italian energy company Eni has signed a petroleum exploration development and production licence agreement for Block A1 in The Gambia.

The agreement grants Eni exploration, development and production rights over the deepwater offshore block. At a time when global stakeholders are increasingly looking towards African resources, the award reflects growing confidence in The Gambia’s upstream potential.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC), representing the voice of Africa’s energy sector, recognised the deal as a vital step forward in The Gambia’s exploration agenda, as well as a testament to its increasingly attractive investment environment.

- Advertisement -

The AEC commended the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines Minister Nani Juwara and his team at the Petroleum Commission for their commitment to collaborating with international players to advance the country’s exploration campaign.

Covering approximately 1,300 km² in water depths ranging from 1,250 to 3,300 metres, Block A1 lies within the Atlantic Margin, a region that has already delivered world-class discoveries and transformative projects across the wider MSGBC Basin.

“Today’s signing is significant, not because it marks the discovery of oil or gas, but because it marks the opening of a new and serious phase in the responsible assessment of The Gambia’s offshore petroleum potential. It means that The Gambia has secured the participation of a credible international operator to undertake the next stage of structured exploration in Block A1,” stated Cany Jobe, director general, Petroleum Commission of The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Jobe added that the deal also represents the first agreement of its kind signed under the oversight of the Petroleum Commission, highlighting that Eni’s decision to enter The Gambia “is an important expression of confidence in The Gambia’s petroleum potential, in our institutional framework, and in the investment environment that the Government continues to build.”

The Gambia’s offshore sector has long attracted interest due to its location. Positioned alongside major producing and emerging hydrocarbon markets such as Senegal and Mauritania, the country benefits from favourable geology, proximity to proven petroleum systems and access to regional infrastructure corridors. As exploration activity expands across the basin, The Gambia is increasingly viewed as a natural extension of the region’s success story.

Across the continent, Eni has delivered major discoveries and development, while expanding its presence in both established and emerging hydrocarbon markets.