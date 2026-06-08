Gambia crowned champions of Zone II beach volleyball

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The Gambian duo of Sainey Jawo and Laity Nyabally were crowned champions of the men’s competition at the Zone II beach ball championship which also served as the qualifiers for the 2026 African Beach Volleyball Championship. T

Playing in Bissau Saturday, the Gambian team defeated Cape Verde in straight sets, 2-0, in a commanding final performance that showcased exceptional teamwork, power, and consistency to secure the gold medal and reaffirm The Gambia’s growing dominance in beach volleyball within the Zone II region.

The Gambia’s victory also confirmed here place in the continental championship in August.