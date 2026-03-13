Professor Sara Eloy Belgian architect 

- Advertisement -

With Omar Bah

Professor Sara Eloy is an architect, and an associate professor at the University of Antwerp, currently teaching adaptative reuse of modernist buildings. She employs emerging digital technologies to address societal challenges related to inclusion and justice in the built environment. She sees digital technologies as pivotal for innovative approaches. Her research extends to African shared heritage, aiming to enhance living conditions, and she explores space perception. Sara’s leadership and involvement in both national and international research projects are complemented by numerous high-ranking journal publications and curation of exhibitions.

In February she visited The Gambia and had a tour of provincial Gambia to study modern village structures.

In this edition of Bantaba, Professor Eloy shares her experience with the deputy editor of The Standard Omar Bah.

Excerpts:

The Standard: What initially drew you to visit The Gambia, and how did your time here shape your perspective as an architect?

My visit to The Gambia resulted from a fortunate combination of academic interest and a personal invitation to attend a wedding. I had already been planning a trip to the country because I am collaborating with Dr Jimmy Hendry Nzally on a project proposal focused on the decolonisation of Gambian heritage. My research focuses on the shared heritage of São Tomé and Príncipe and Cape Verde, and I have long been interested in the pre-colonial and traditional heritage of African countries. When I began developing research with Dr Nzally, I realised that The Gambia would allow me to observe aspects of the built and natural environment that are not present in São Tomé and Príncipe and Cape Verde. In relation to colonial heritage, I am particularly interested in analysing how formerly colonised countries engage with and interpret this legacy. Regarding traditional architecture, I wanted to learn more about both urban and rural settlements, particularly how their spatial structures are organised and how local building materials are used.

Can you describe a standout moment or site visit during your trip that surprised you architecturally or culturally?

There were several meaningful, architecturally and culturally relevant moments during my visit.

The first was my visit to Kunta Kinteh Island and the Slavery Museum. What stood out to me was being guided by a local guide who explained how significant this place is for him and his community, as well as how the horrific history of slavery is transmitted across generations, with the hope that this knowledge will not be forgotten. The nearby Slavery Museum presents a compelling collection of memories and associated artefacts that were new to me. Remarkably, the exhibition in The Gambia includes materials related to the violence and coercion involved in enslavement, which are often still downplayed or obscured in some European countries, such as Portugal, where I come from. The manner in which this history is communicated to visitors is remarkably honest and emotionally powerful.

I was also interested in and pleasantly surprised by the museum integrated into the Katchikally Crocodile Pool site. The museum reflects on The Gambia’s colonial and post-colonial history as well as on local cultural traditions. Although the collection is relatively small, it presents a narrative that is clearly meaningful for Gambian audiences. An important fact is that the exhibition foregrounds Gambian perspectives on the country’s past, allowing historical narratives to emerge from local viewpoints rather than primarily from those of former colonial powers. Unfortunately, the site’s difficult access appears to limit visitor numbers, preventing this valuable collection from receiving the level of attention it deserves.

Further reflecting on local narratives, I was also struck by the large triumphal arch in Banjul, known as Arch 22. The monument strongly suggests a sense of reclaiming authority over one’s land and history. Its monumental form, just like the classical victory arches, communicates this message in a highly visible and unmistakable way. Standing prominently at the entrance to the city, it seems to proclaim the importance of sovereignty and self-determination, transforming the urban landscape into a space where history is not only remembered but publicly and powerfully declared.

Another memorable moment was visiting a rural village where I was particularly interested in observing rammed-earth constructions, thatched roofs, and the circular spatial organisation of housing and settlements. For that, we drove to a village in the area of Kerr Sukum. Observing the traditional rammed-earth houses alongside newer structures built with cement blocks was particularly interesting, as it illustrates the ongoing transition in local building practices, which often do not take into account all aspects of the built environment.

How did the local climate, urban-rural contrasts, or community interactions influence your daily experience in the country?

I experienced the tropical dry season in The Gambia, with warm days and slightly cooler nights. Since I was near the coast, the temperature was relatively moderate. One thing I noticed was the lack of shade in urban areas of Banjul, which contributes to urban heat and can be particularly problematic for vulnerable populations.

In contrast, in rural areas, communal gathering spaces are typically located under large trees, especially the bantaba tree. I observed that these trees are often accompanied by large wooden platforms or benches that serve as the village square. This type of structure creates a comfortable environment for social interaction, even during very hot weather. Unfortunately, in urban areas, this tradition seems largely lost, and people mainly seek shade along building façades.

There is also a strong contrast between the main streets of Banjul and the surrounding urban areas. The main streets are extremely crowded with cars and pedestrians throughout the day, whereas the residential neighbourhoods are much quieter and inward-oriented. My experience was that community interactions were generally open and cheerful.

For tourists, interactions near the coast can feel somewhat overwhelming, as vendors frequently approach visitors every few metres. In the central areas, however, locals are friendly and welcoming, treating visitors almost as members of the community. I felt very welcome.

From an architect’s viewpoint, what are the strongest aspects of The Gambia’s current infrastructure, such as roads, or bridges?

From an architect’s perspective, one of the strongest aspects of The Gambia’s built environment is the presence of vernacular construction traditions that are well adapted to the local tropical climate. These traditional building practices often incorporate natural ventilation, earth-based materials, and spatial organisation that help reduce heat stress and respond effectively to environmental conditions. This strength can be further enhanced by introducing complementary modern techniques that support resilience and durability. However, these improvements should not simply replace local systems with models designed for colder or more industrialised contexts, such as those commonly used in the global north, but rather build upon and adapt the existing climate-responsive knowledge.

What are the most pressing infrastructure challenges you observed, particularly in rural areas or regarding climate resilience?

The most pressing infrastructure challenges I witness in The Gambia are related to rapid informal urban expansion, limited climate-resilient infrastructure, and uneven access to basic services in both urban and rural areas. In rural regions, infrastructure provision is often more limited, with gaps in transportation connectivity, water supply, and sanitation facilities. Urban areas, particularly in Banjul and its surrounding corridor, experience congestion, pressure on public space, and insufficient maintenance of roads and drainage systems. I observed that water management remains a major concern, as drainage and sanitation infrastructure are not consistently available, increasing vulnerability to flooding and health risks during the rainy season.

How does The Gambia’s transport network, including projects like the Senegambia Bridge, compare to what you’ve seen in other developing regions?

I learned that the Senegambia Bridge is a crucial transport corridor that enhances trade and mobility between the northern and southern parts of West Africa. In the Banjul area, the construction of long highways and flyovers has improved traffic flow by improving circulation and reducing congestion in key transport corridors.

Despite these strategic infrastructures, there is still considerable work to be done to strengthen The Gambia’s broader transport network. Outside the main urban centres, road infrastructure does not reach all areas and is unevenly maintained, which limits mobility between rural communities and cities. Public transport options are also relatively limited, further constraining accessibility and economic interaction across regions. The river crossing still seems to be a bottleneck for movement and commercial exchange. The bridge partially replaced the previously unreliable ferry service and reduced the need for long detours, but congestion and waiting times still occur in areas where only ferries provide crossing, affecting the transport of goods and access to central areas.

What opportunities did you see for sustainable, climate-resilient designs in Gambian architecture, given issues like flooding and sea-level rise?

I believe that one important opportunity is integrating traditional construction knowledge with modern climate-resilient technologies. Many rural settlements traditionally use earth-based materials and naturally ventilated structures. These traditional constructions are being replaced by more modern ones, but often they are missing the basic climate-resilient design. In addition, some traditional tropical construction approaches that are not widely used in the country today, as in other tropical countries, such as building houses with elevated floors above the ground to protect against flooding, humidity, and heat stress, could be further explored and adapted. Traditional technology can be adapted and improved to enhance durability against humidity, flooding, and heat stress.

Another opportunity in The Gambia is improving water management through more climate-sensitive urban design. At present, many areas are being paved with ceramic tiles, which are visually appealing but often lack permeability, thereby reducing natural groundwater infiltration. Promoting the use of permeable urban surfaces, along with better drainage systems and green corridors, could help reduce surface runoff during the rainy season and mitigate urban flooding.

I also see potential in reinforcing the cultural use of shaded communal spaces under large trees, such as bantaba, by incorporating similar passive cooling principles into urban public spaces and buildings.

If commissioned for a project here, what immediate infrastructure improvements would you prioritise, and why?

My work is mainly related to user-centred and community-based design, so I would prioritise small-scale interventions that improve everyday life while strengthening social identity and belonging. Some possible ideas could be:

Community gatherings and shaded public spaces inspired by the traditional use of bantaba trees for meetings, urban neighbourhoods could benefit from the design of small plazas, shaded seating areas, and climate-responsive public furniture.

Pilot projects of climate-resilient neighbourhood micro-interventions to promote permeable ground surfaces, rainwater management elements, and locally appropriate building materials to reduce flooding risk and urban heat.

Participatory upgrading of informal or growing urban areas by working with local residents to co-design improvements in pathways, sanitation access, and communal spaces without disrupting existing social structures.

Safe soft mobility and transport micro-connectivity solutions by promoting pedestrian and cycling mobility by developing safe bicycle lanes, improving pedestrian accessibility, and creating shaded and comfortable waiting areas near transport nodes, particularly in busy zones of Banjul.

What role could local architects or international collaboration play in addressing The Gambia’s infrastructure gaps?

Local architects play an essential role in guiding infrastructure and architectural development in The Gambia to ensure it remains culturally and climatically appropriate. During my experience in some tropical countries, I observed cases where local (and international) architects design buildings that closely replicate architectural models from the global north, even though these models are often intended for very different climatic and environmental conditions and do not always respond to local needs. This should be avoided, as such approaches can undermine environmental performance and social suitability.

Learning to build sustainably while respecting local climate conditions, materials, and cultural practices is fundamental. Sustainable architecture in The Gambia has the potential to be based on contextual adaptation rather than direct replication of models developed for very different environments, ensuring that new construction technologies complement and support locally appropriate building traditions. International collaboration can support this process by promoting knowledge exchange and technical innovation that strengthens local architectural identity and environmental performance.