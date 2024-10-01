NEPA expresses concern over prosecution of 2 journalists at The Voice

- Advertisement -

We the Newspaper Publishers Association are concerned about the fast-developing case of the Publisher and journalist of The Voice, Musa Sheriff and Momodou Justice Darboe, who have been charged with false publication over an article suggesting that President Barrow is planning to quit the stage and had picked Muhammed Jah as successor.

While we respect the interest of the president to protest or show his grievances on whatever he saw wrong in the article, we believe by threatening to sue the paper and the journalists, and the subsequent involvement of the police, have taken the matter unreasonable far.

We believe that as every aggrieved party does about the work of the media,the president could have used the mechanism of the Gambia Media Council, a self-regulatory body which deals with unresolved complaints against the media which has successfully addressed such issues to the satisfaction all parties.

- Advertisement -

Again, it is our view that discussions about the future of the president or presidency is everyone’s interest and like any other public interest matter, the media should be free to discuss or carry opinions and views on it.

In a democratic country no one should go to jail or be arrested for his or her expression on the affairs of the nation. All what is reasonably required for anyone disagreeing is to present a counter view or facts to prove the other wrong in the same opened media space.

The issue of the charges brings to shaper focus our concerns over the existence of anti- press freedom laws restricting the freedom of expression in our law books. Even though the government has said it has no intention to use these laws against citizens, we now have a case of it being used by no other than the president of the republic.

- Advertisement -

This comes to validate our position that Gambians prefer the abolition of these kinds of laws than to rely on the goodwill or assurance of the government or the president. They include libel as a crime, sedition and false news. They are inimical to democratic dispensation and have the effect of journalists engaging in self-censorship. Their repeal is imperative.

In conclusion we call on the police to drop charges against the two journalists and the government to uphold the principle of the freedom of media at all times. We hasten to say that we are available for any initiative, dialogue or indeed any steps aim at resolving this unfortunate incident amicably.