New Chinese ambassador arrives

Press release

On August 15,2022, H.E. Liu Jin, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of The Gambia, arrived in Banjul on Monday. Mr. Ebou Sillah, Director General of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, warmly welcomed ambassador Liu at the airport on behalf of the Government of The Gambia.

Ambassador Liu expressed his honour to serve as the Chinese ambassador to The Gambia. He said that, over the 6 years since the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and The Gambia, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Adama Barrow, the two countries had developed profound political mutual trust, achieved fruitful outcomes in pragmatic cooperation, expanded people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and maintained close cooperation in international and regional affairs. The friendship between China and The Gambia is facing new opportunities. He looked forward to working together with the government and people of The Gambia to expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, promote China-Gambia relations to a new level, and?jointly make contribution to the building of China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in The Gambia.