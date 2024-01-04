New GMC manager takes over

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Milling Corporation (GMC) recently introduced its new General Manager, Mr. Carlo Randriambololona to members of the baking industry, the media and their customer base.

Addressing the gathering over lunch at The Butcher’s Shop (Fajara) Mr. Omar Ali, commercial manager, welcomed the baking community and introduced the occasion as the beginning of a journey under a visionary leadership committed to providing the best quality flour to the Gambian market.

Omar reiterated the importance of high-quality flour in the baking sector and the new General Manager, with a solid background in the flour business, brings with him a wealth of experience, passion, and a forward-thinking vision that aligns perfectly with the values of the GMC. “With his leadership, we are poised to set new standards for excellence in the production and distribution of flour in The Gambia. Our flour is not just a product; it is a testament to our dedication to providing bakers across The Gambia with the finest ingredients for their craft,” Omar said.

- Advertisement -

He said to strengthen bonds with the local baking community, GMC has organized a series of meetings with bakeries and members of the sector throughout The Gambia. “These interactions aim to foster collaboration, gather insights, and build lasting partnerships. We believe that by collaborating closely with the bakers, we can better understand their needs and tailor our products to meet and exceed their expectations. Flour is our expertise, we aim to share the knowledge with the bakers and together achieve best business practices and get better results

“One of the key topics we’re addressing in these meetings is the availability of flour across the country,” he said. He further disclosed that GMC understands the pivotal role that accessibility plays in the success of any product, and the goal is to ensure that GMC flour is readily available to bakers from Banjul to Basse.

“This initiative is not just about distribution; it’s about creating a network that supports the growth and sustainability of local businesses.”

- Advertisement -

“As we embark on this journey with our new General Manager, we are excited about the prospects of contributing to the growth of the Gambian baking industry,” he concluded.

Speaking to The Standard, Mr. Carlo Randriambololona said he is excited to be working in The Gambia and with his team, GMC will continue to serve the country ‘s baking industry with quality flour products to provide the best bread in the country.