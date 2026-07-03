New ID card registration to start in August

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By Arret Jatta

The Ministry of Interior has announced the nationwide rollout schedule for the registration and issuance of The Gambia’s new National Identity Card, beginning with a pilot phase in July before full public registration starts on August 4, 2026.

In a press release issued on July 1st, the Ministry said the phased approach is intended to ensure an orderly, efficient and accessible enrolment process for all eligible applicants following the official launch of the new identity card by President Adama Barrow.

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According to the schedule, the pilot registration will begin with personnel of the Gambia Immigration Department from July 6 to 10. Registration for Notaries Public, who serve as Justices of the Peace, will follow from July 13 to 17, while Seyfolu and Alkalolu will be registered between July 18 and 29. Selected institutions and designated authorities responsible for vouching for applicants will also be enrolled from July 20 to 29.

The Ministry said mass continuous registration for the general public will officially commence on August 4th across the country.

The first phase will cover registration centres in Banjul, Kanifing, Bundung, Abuko, Brusubi, Brikama and Sanyang in the West Coast Region, as well as Sibanor. Other centres include Jarra Soma, Farafenni, Kerewan and Barra in the Lower River and North Bank regions, while Janjanbureh, Kaur, Basse and Fatoto will serve residents in the Central River and Upper River regions.

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To improve access, the Ministry said regional mobile registration teams will also operate across the country to reach communities located beyond the fixed registration centres.

According to the statement the new National Identity Card will become a prerequisite for obtaining a new driver’s licence. It added that foreign nationals residing in The Gambia must obtain the new Resident, Alien or Non-Gambian Identity Card before applying for or renewing a driver’s licence.