Tons of cannabis burnt in largest drug destruction exercise

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By Sirrah Touray

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency has destroyed more than 4.1 tonnes of cannabis and other narcotics in Siyone village, West Coast Region, in one of the largest drug destruction exercise in the agency’s history.

The exercise, held Thursday 2nd July 2026 at the border community, formed part of events marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, World Drug Day 2026, under the theme “Break the Cycle, Stop Organised Crime.”

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Specifically, DLEAG burnt a total of 4,189 kilograms, 464 grams, 808 milligrams of cannabis and cannabis variants. The breakdown includes 3,964kg of cannabis, 10.8kg of cannabis resin, 213kg of cannabis skunk and 1.3kg of cannabis Kush.

The Director General of the drug low enforcement agency Demba Ceesay told the gathering that the haul came from 391 court cases prosecuted across the country, and these cases include three hundred and eighty nine(389) cases.

He said these cases were prosecuted at the various magistrate courts and 2 cases at high court. Also destroyed were 1 tonne, 63kg of cocaine, 518kg of khat leaves, 109g of crystal molly and 273,382 ecstasy pills known locally as NDAM. He Highlighted that, “ this is the highest volume of drugs ever destroyed since DLEAG was established in 2005.

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DLEAG had contained the “Kush” outbreak by 82 to 85 percent between August 2024 and August 2025, but flagged a surge in ecstasy pills in the last three years. He said the agency was working with Senegal’s OCRATIS, Guinea Bissau’s Judicial Police, UNODC, the U.S. DEA, UK NCA and Nigeria’s NDLEA to disrupt trafficking routes.

The governor of the West Coast Region Ousman Bojang opened the event and warned that drug trafficking was undermining public health, national development and security. “The West Coast holds almost half of the country’s population. The daily reports I get of seizures here are very disheartening,” he said. He urged parents, religious leaders, teachers and youth to take ownership of the fight.

Board Chairman Dr. Samba Fall described the destruction as “a future saved and a community protected.” He called on all Gambians to support DLEAG’s work and said the board would continue to advocate for officer welfare and stronger policy tools.

Community members were invited to randomly select samples for analysis to confirm what was being destroyed to ensure transparency.