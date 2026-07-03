Nigerian holding Gambian resident permit charged over $246,000 fraud case in US

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A Nigerian reportedly holding a Gambian resident permit has been charged in the United States over an alleged $246,000 corporate fraud scheme, according to court documents filed in Utah.

Olaniyi Joseph Omoyele, 39, faces two second-degree felony counts—communications fraud and unlawful use of technology to defraud—following an investigation by Logan City police and the Cache County Attorney’s Office.

Authorities allege that Omoyele orchestrated an international corporate impersonation scam targeting a Logan-based company, fraudulently ordering bulk goods valued at nearly a quarter of a million dollars. Investigators say the suspect used the identity and branding of a well-known grocery company identified as “WF” to place the order under a “Net 30” payment arrangement, allowing delayed payment after delivery.

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However, no payment had been made as of 22 June 2026, prompting further scrutiny.

The scheme began to collapse during delivery when a shipping supervisor reported irregularities. While shipments were reportedly reaching New York, they were being offloaded at a storage facility in the Bronx rather than a legitimate business location. The supplier halted subsequent deliveries after the anomaly was detected.

Digital forensic investigations traced the operation across multiple jurisdictions. Court filings indicate that the email account used in the scheme was linked to IP addresses associated with Africell’s mobile network in The Gambia.

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Further analysis of linked accounts revealed a cryptocurrency wallet registered under Omoyele’s name, matching his Nigerian national identification details. Investigators also reportedly recovered personal photographs and identification documents from cloud storage, including a Nigerian passport and a Gambian resident permit.

Authorities say the storage accounts contained evidence suggesting similar fraudulent targeting of wholesale suppliers in the United States, Canada, and China.

Omoyele’s whereabouts are currently unknown, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Cache Valley Daily