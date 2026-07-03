GRA launches pilot electronic invoicing to modernise tax collection

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The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) today launched the pilot phase of its Electronic Invoicing System (e-invoicing), a decisive step in modernising the country’s tax administration and strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation.

Unveiled at the GRA head office in Banjul, the system was launched in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, development partners, and private sector representatives. Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe described the launch as one of the most significant reforms in recent years.

“This is more than a digital platform; it is a decisive step toward a modern, efficient, technology-driven revenue administration,” Mr Darboe said. He confirmed that the Cabinet has approved the regulatory framework for the e-invoicing rollout, providing the legal basis for implementation.

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GRA says the system will cut paperwork, improve record-keeping, reduce human error, enable accurate tax reporting and lower compliance costs for businesses. It will also deliver secure, real-time transaction data to GRA, strengthening compliance monitoring, reducing tax leakages and improving revenue assurance.

“Higher domestic revenue mobilisation will expand fiscal space for government investment in education, healthcare, roads, agriculture, security and other essential services,” Mr Darboe added.

Speaking for the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, Director of Tax and Revenue Alhagie Jallow said the e-invoicing pilot forms part of the Government’s wider digital transformation agenda. He urged participating businesses to provide continuous feedback during the pilot to refine the system ahead of national deployment and asked media organisations to publicise the reform so taxpayers can prepare.

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Project Manager Marie Sarr said the pilot follows months of planning, development and testing with government institutions, taxpayers and technical partners. She thanked volunteer businesses for participating and stressed their feedback will be critical to system refinement.

Ali Hassan, Project Manager at Worldwide Avatar Technologies—the platform developer—said the system allows secure, real-time transmission of transaction data to GRA while simplifying compliance and improving transparency for businesses.

Officials said the pilot will test the platform under real business conditions, identify operational and technical issues, and guide improvements before nationwide rollout.