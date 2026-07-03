Court blocks deportation of German businessman Rainey

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By Arret Jatta

The High Court in Banjul has temporarily halted the planned deportation of a German national, Muhammad Rene Schwarze also known as Rainey, after granting interim injunction restraining immigration authorities from removing him from The Gambia.

Justice Sonia Akinbiyi issued the order yesterday following an ex parte application filed by Lamin Jallow on behalf of Schwarze, who is challenging the government’s decision to deport him.

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According to the court order, the Director of Immigration is restrained from deporting, repatriating or flying Schwarze out of the country, or handing him over to any law enforcement agency without a court order, pending the determination of the case.

The court also barred the authorities from declaring Schwarze persona non grata or taking any steps to remove him through the Banjul International Airport while the matter remains before the court.

Justice Akinbiyi ruled that the interim injunction would remain in force for 14 days to preserve the status quo until the substantive application is heard. The case has been fixed for hearing on 9 July 2026.

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The case has drawn significant public interest because Schwarze has become closely associated with National Democratic Party (NDP) leader Kebba Madi Bojang who was roughly handled by the Immigration officials for alleged obstruction when they attempted to arrest the businessman. The NDP said the move to deport Rainey is politically motivated.