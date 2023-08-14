NHRC concludes popularisation of CEDAW recommendations on Gambia’s 6th report

By Fatou Saho

The National Human Rights Commission in partnership with the Ministry of Gender and Children’s Welfare has concluded its nationwide popularisation on the observation of Gambia’s 6th periodic report, and recommendations by the UN Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), to raise awareness and ensure women enjoy their rights without exclusion.

A senior legal officer at the NHRC, Fatou Gaye, mentioned that some of the recommendations required for Gambia include: combating trafficking in person, right to health for women, harmonization of laws for the Gambia to review and make sure that all laws are inconsonant with each other.

She stated that the NHRC is assigned to popularize and educate people especially women and girls on some of the recommendations by CEDAW.

“We started popularisation of the recommendations in the URR so that the rural women and duty bearers would also be aware of their rights and can hold the state accountable if they fail to implement some of the recommendations and we have series of recommendations,“ she highlighted.

Fatou further stated there is phase 2 of the project which is to invite the government, ministries and agencies to have a discussion on the way forward for proper and effective implementation of the recommendations.

One of the participants, Mary Sibi Jatta, commeded the CEDAW committee for the recommendations but said “I am not convinced that there would be effective implementation of the recommendations because we have so many policies that are still not implemented unless we show commitment and sincerity in what we do.”

Meanwhile, a representative from the Ministry of Gender and Children Welfare Kaddy Janneh, urged the government to increase the ministry’s allocation, for them to provide more services and support to survivors.