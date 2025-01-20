spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
23.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, January 20, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

Nicolas Jackson’s training club denied solidarity fee over administrative error

- Advertisement -

Casa Sports, the Senegalese club where Nicolas Jackson began his football journey, has reportedly missed out on receiving the €185,000 solidarity fee from the forward’s transfer to Chelsea. The Senegalese Football Federation failed to include Casa Sports in the player’s sports passport, which records his developmental history.

This administrative oversight led FIFA to rule that the fee is not owed to the club, leaving Casa Sports without a share of the transfer proceeds.

The solidarity fee is part of FIFA regulations, designed to reward clubs that contribute to a player’s early development. However, in this case, the error by the national federation has deprived Casa Sports of their rightful financial benefit.

- Advertisement -

Source:  Gambia sports news via Sport News Africa/Transfer News Live)

Previous article
20 AFRICAN SPORT MINISTERS DUE HERE FOR THE BANJUL REGIONAL GOVERNANCE MEETING
Next article
Africa Cup of Nations in Numbers
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions