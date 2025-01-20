Nicolas Jackson’s training club denied solidarity fee over administrative error

- Advertisement -

Casa Sports, the Senegalese club where Nicolas Jackson began his football journey, has reportedly missed out on receiving the €185,000 solidarity fee from the forward’s transfer to Chelsea. The Senegalese Football Federation failed to include Casa Sports in the player’s sports passport, which records his developmental history.

This administrative oversight led FIFA to rule that the fee is not owed to the club, leaving Casa Sports without a share of the transfer proceeds.

The solidarity fee is part of FIFA regulations, designed to reward clubs that contribute to a player’s early development. However, in this case, the error by the national federation has deprived Casa Sports of their rightful financial benefit.

Source: Gambia sports news via Sport News Africa/Transfer News Live)