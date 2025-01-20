20 AFRICAN SPORT MINISTERS DUE HERE FOR THE BANJUL REGIONAL GOVERNANCE MEETING

- Advertisement -

By Lamarana S Jallow

Tomorrow Tuesday, The Gambia will host the Inter-Regional African Ministerial Meeting on Anti-Doping in sports at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre (SDKJICC).

This high level gathering, organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in collaboration with UNESCO Anti-Doping Secretariat in Paris, will bring together African sport ministers, members of the COP 9 Bureau, and representatives of regional and international organisations. Themed on “Enhancing Africa’s Sports Governance: Fostering Inter-Regional Cooperation and Convergence for Sport Values, Ethics, and Integrity,” the meeting aims to strengthen ethical standards and foster collaboration among key stakeholders in the sports sector across the continent.

Bakary Badjie, Minister of Youth and Sports, highlighted the importance of the event for The Gambia: “This meeting is a significant milestone, underscoring our commitment to ethical sports management and enhancing our influence within the African sports community.”

Minister Badjie said the Gambian government is committed to and happy to host the event. “This initiative is a major investment in the future of sports in Africa. By bringing together top officials and industry leaders, we aim to strengthen sports governance through collaboration,” he said.

Reflecting on The Gambia’s progress, Minister Badjie said transparency and ethical practices are at the core of the country’s sports policies and hosting this prestigious event is a ‘testament to our dedication to these values.’

“This event places The Gambia at the forefront of sports governance in Africa, showcasing our commitment to fairness and integrity,” he added.

As the event approaches, Minister Badjie expressed confidence in its impact on the future of sports governance in Africa. “This is a pivotal moment. The outcomes of this meeting will pave the way for a more ethical and unified future in sports,” he concluded.