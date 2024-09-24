Nigeria justifies UN Security Council seat after deploying troops to Gambia, 40 others

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Nigerian Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has said Nigeria’s longstanding commitment to international peace and security including sending troops to The Gambia and 40 other countries justifies it to be given a permanent seat at the UN Security Council.

Addressing the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Minister Badaru said: “Since our first deployment in the Congo in 1960, Nigeria has contributed to 41 peacekeeping missions globally.” He said over 200,000 Nigerian troops have been deployed in UN operations.

He canvassed for reform of the UN Security Council to ensure Africa is represented with permanent seats, arguing that this would enhance global stability. “Nigeria has remained unequivocal in its commitment to international peace building and security, since the first engagement of its troops in the Congo in 1960. To date, Nigeria has contributed to 41 peacekeeping operations worldwide, with over two hundred thousand Nigerian troops serving in UN peacekeeping missions.

“Under the regional and sub-regional cooperation, Nigeria has been involved in peacekeeping operations in field missions in Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, The Gambia, Liberia, Mali, Sudan and Sierra Leone, among others, and has contributed a lot in terms of finance, logistics, troops and civilian experts, making her one of the most significant African troops and police contributors to the United Nations missions.”

He added: “It is on this basis that Nigeria continues to call for the reform of the United Nations Security Council to give just representation to Africa on a permanent basis for inclusivity and deepening of global peace and security.”

Badaru concluded by reaffirming Nigeria’s dedication to supporting UN efforts in combating terrorism and promoting global peace.