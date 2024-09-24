NPP DENIES BARROW PICKED JAH

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The governing National Peoples Party has swiftly denied a report by The Voice sourced from party officials suggesting that President Adama Barrow is working on an exit plan and may have picked business tycoon Muhmmed Jah as his successor.

According to The Voice, quoting ‘well-placed’ sources, the issue has caused concern within the ruling party with some officials advising Barrow against relinquishing power and emphasising the importance of his leadership for the party.

However, none of the party officials contacted, spokesman Lamin Queen Jammeh and his deputy Seedy Njie, could confirm with certainty whether Barrow has indeed officially chosen a successor.

Yesterday, the NPP administrative secretary Seedy Ceesay told The Standard that there has never been any formal or informal suggestion that Barrow has in any shape or form picked Muhammed Jah as his successor.

“President Barrow is the only candidate of the NPP and as recent as a few days ago, he said this at State House when he said he is going against his ‘father’ in the next election. So, there is no ambiguity about that,” Ceesay said.

The Standard tried contacting Muhammed Jah but he did not pick our calls nor did he respond to our text.

However, a political analyst told The standard that like the opposition UDP, the NPP too has its own issues about whether the leadership would change. ”There has been a feeling of uncertainty among members especially after many people perceived Barrow’s statement to Banjul Muslim leaders and the subsequent Former President’s Bill as an indication of plan to quit. The only difference is that the NPP has managed its own better. But it will surely come up sooner or later,” our analyst said.