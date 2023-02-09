No Gambian killed or injured in Turkey earthquakes

Press release

Following the recent earthquake in Southern Turkey, Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus and Egypt the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad informs the general public that as of today, 8th February 2023 no Gambian national is killed or injured. Information available to us through our Embassy in Ankara indicates that the three (3) Gambians that were in the earthquake zone are all safe and accounted for. As for Syria, Lebanon, and other countries, the Ministry is yet to receive information from these countries regarding Gambians. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Government and People of The Gambia, expresses heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured in the tragic calamity.