No To Alliance Movement nominates 12 councillors in WCR

The No To Alliance APRC Babili Mansa yesterday nominated twelve councillors in the West Coast Region. The independent alliance is expected to nominate councillors in other parts of the country. The twelve candidates are as follows: Sintet – Hamadi Tamba, Wassadou – Nyima Tamba, Bantanjang – Araba Bojang, Majork – Bakary Bojang, Bwiam – Ousman Jammeh, Kanilai – Tijan Manga, Kasumai -Musukoi Badjie, Sibanor – Kawsu Colley, Somita – Ensa L Colley, Bulock – Momodou Lamin Sanyang, Giboroh – Wuyeh Camara, Kafuta – Mamadi Wurry Barry, Marakisa – Ebou Sambou, Kartong – Ebrima Sanneh.