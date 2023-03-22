The No To Alliance APRC Babili Mansa yesterday nominated twelve councillors in the West Coast Region. The independent alliance is expected to nominate councillors in other parts of the country. The twelve candidates are as follows: Sintet – Hamadi Tamba, Wassadou – Nyima Tamba, Bantanjang – Araba Bojang, Majork – Bakary Bojang, Bwiam – Ousman Jammeh, Kanilai – Tijan Manga, Kasumai -Musukoi Badjie, Sibanor – Kawsu Colley, Somita – Ensa L Colley, Bulock – Momodou Lamin Sanyang, Giboroh – Wuyeh Camara, Kafuta – Mamadi Wurry Barry, Marakisa – Ebou Sambou, Kartong – Ebrima Sanneh.
Home Gambia News No To Alliance Movement nominates 12 councillors in WCR
Jamisa are Inter-school champs
Brikama Jamisa Senior Secondary School are crowned champions of the 2023 Nationa Inter- schools Athletics Championship. They scored a total of 201 points beating...