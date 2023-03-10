Nominations for councillors open Wednesday

By Oumie Bojang

The Independent Electoral Commission has announced that nominations for area councillors will start on Wednesday March 14 at its regional offices across the country.

Election House also said the nominations will close on March 27 while the election will take place on April 15.

“The mayors and chairperson election is scheduled for May 20,” the statement read.

According to the nomination schedule for councillors, each day is dedicated to two political parties or independent candidates with the first group starting from 9 am to 12 PM while the second group will file their nominations from 1 PM to 4PM each day.

On the 14th March, it will be the turn of ANRD and APP, 15th March-APRC, CA, 16th March -DP, GANU, 17 March-GAP, GDC, 18th March- GFA, GMC, 19th March- GPDP, NCP, 20th March-NPP, NRP, 21st March- NUP, PAP, 22nd March- PDOIS, PPP, 23rd March-UDP, Independent, 24th to 25th March- Independents while March 26th and 27th will be used for corrections on filed documents.