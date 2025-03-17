NORWAY CUP OPENING DOORS FOR GAMBIAN YOUTH FOOTBALLERS

- Advertisement -

The search for football development is at the heart of the life goals and objective of ex- Gambia international Tijan Jaiteh.

Inspired by his own career -from grassroots to international youth and senior football stardom to a professional sting in Europe-Jaiteh is yearning for a day when his country would not only produce world class players for export, but also become a power house in international football.

As a young player he helped Gambia win the Africa Under- 17 Cup in 2005, played the first round in the world Under-17 series of the same year and capped of his time as a youth international in Canada in the world youth championship after qualifying with a bronze from the African championship in 2007.

This was followed by several years as a full international and a glittering sting as a professional, notably at SK Brann in Norway.

Fast forward, Tijan is now a sports ambassador and country-representative of the Norway Cup, the largest youth football gathering the in the world, held annually in Norway

In 2023, he led the Gambia Norway Cup Under- 16 to a title success in spectacular fashion, leaving a foot print of Gambian football in this global stage,

Scouts marveled at raw talent on display and made follow up trips to the Gambia to explore possibilities of partnerships.

In came Bodø/Glimt FC, a top Norwegian club with a partnership that now fuels the backbone of the Tijan Jaiteh Academy, an initiative Jaiteh started to catch and develop young football talents from across the country.

This project is designed to package a product of footballers trained and housed in one complex with modern facilities and equipment.

” My focus in this project is beyond football; it is going to be a model that would provide youths with opportunities in sports, academia, arts and many more. The academy is for all Gambian youths with talents and we want to leverage our global connection to help Gambian sports,” Jaiteh said of his other role as Gambia’s sports ambassador.

In this role, his foundation lobbied and provided an international coach and a training trip to Dubai for Gambian volleyball, while 13 football coaches benefitted from a two-week training camp in the USA.

Gratitude

”Our objective and ambition remains big. I am grateful and encouraged by the understanding of the Gambian authorities from President Adama Barrow who trusted me to the ministry of youth and sports, as well as other governmental and private agencies like the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation SSHFC and Jah Oil respectively, and others who help us facilitate travel and other logistics,” Jaiteh said.

However the former international is not oblivious to the herculean task involved in running a football institution.

Challenges

According to Ambassador Jaiteh both technical expertise, material and financial burdens are huge and pressing.

”We are therefore very grateful to the life changing interventions of our partners and supporters and look forward to staying in their confidence in our efforts to contribute to nation building and creating a bright future for our youths,” Jaiteh said.