NPP BAC aspirant dispels rumours of withdrawal

By Lamin Cham

As supporters of the governing National People’s Party brace themselves for an imminent selection of candidates for May 20 mayoral and chairmanship elections, one of the party’s aspirants in West Coast Region has reached out to The Standard to state that he has not withdrawn his aspiration.

Basirou Darboe, from Tujereng Farakunku, told The Standard that he is concern about ‘malicious’ rumours being circulated suggesting that he has withdrawn from the race. “I want to make it clear that I have not withdrawn my application or renounce my aspirations for the NPP ticket for BAC. There is no truth in the on-going malicious campaign by people wanting to elbow me from the race by peddling false information,” Darboe said.

Mr Darboe is among nine people, including incumbent Sheriffo Sonko, listed to have applied for the NPP ticket for the BAC chairman-ship elections.