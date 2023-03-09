NPP defers West Coast primaries, selects candidates for seven councils

By Lamin Cham

After a rigorous process on a busy day for the governing National People’s Party, all but one of the party’s candidates for the mayor and chairmanship elections have been confirmed.

In the Upper River Region, the NPP selected Muhammed Ceesay, Papa Njie Tunkara for NBR, Saikou Jawara for Kuntaur, Sulayman Sawaneh for Jangjangbureh, Sajar Sarr for LRR, Ebou Faye for Banjul and Bakary Badjie for KM.

However, the primaries in West Coast ended in a stalement after officials claimed both top contenders Seedy Ceesay and Ahmad Gitteh scored 30 votes each. A senior NPP official told The Standard that the national executive committee of the party will decide the next course of action in that region.