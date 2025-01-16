NPP inaugurates secretariat for student wing

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The National Peoples Party (NPP) Sunday inaugurates its student wing secretariat. The party said the secretariat marks a pivotal step in their commitment to promoting inclusiveness as a core value to strengthen the connection between the party and the student membership.

The president of the NPP student wing, Yusupha Tunkara, highlighted that the NPP student wing has been instrumental in mobilising students and communities for rallies and elections in previous elections.

“Our efforts in garnering support during the last electoral cycle demonstrated the power of youth involvement in shaping the outcome of national elections. We organised numerous outreach campaigns, sensitisation workshops, and grassroots mobilisations that encouraged students and young voters to take an active role in the political process,” he stated.

He added, “As we prepare for the 2026 elections, we are acutely aware of the importance of mobilisation at an even greater scale. Our experience from previous elections has equipped us with valuable insights and strategies that we will leverage to ensure robust participation”.

NPP deputy spokesperson Seedy SK Njie said students taking political sides has been an important old tradition.

“In fact, in other jurisdictions, most of their current presidents and prime ministers were once directly involved in student politics. So we are glad to officially integrate into the party these young and vibrant students,” he stated.

He disclosed that the ministry of higher education and other institutions within the government have created budget lines for students’ scholarships and related activities in the national budget.

“The student fund for scholarships for 2025 is about D120 million,” he said.

He urged the students to collectively work together to strengthen and promote the party’s agenda.

The special presidential adviser, Momodou Sabally, said the NPP deserves and merits a student swing.