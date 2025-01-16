ChildFund pushes for children’s enrolment in school

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

ChildFund International recently ended a 4-day nationwide caravan tour aimed at sensitising communities on the importance of enrolling children in school.

The caravan targets parents, especially those with children with disabilities who are in most cases deprived of pursuing their dreams.

The activity is part of the Zero Out of School Children (ZOOSC) project funded by Educate A Child and jointly implemented by Unicef Gambia, the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, ChildFund, and Efanet.

It aims to enrol over 66,000 school dropouts, including those with disabilities, and retain those who are at risk of dropping out.

Addressing a well-attended meeting in Bakau, Musuta Komma Bah, the country director of ChildFund Gambia, said all children deserve to be in school and acquire the best of education.

She urged parents to enrol their children in school and ensure they stay in school at all costs.

Alh Badara Jallow, the chairman of the Bakau Development Committee, emphasised the need for parents to not only enrol their children in school but to ensure they complete their studies to the highest possible stage.

He urged parents to stop forcing their daughters out of school just to get them married.