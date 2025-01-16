Teacher urges MoBSE to include cultural heritage in curriculum

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A Gambian teacher has called on the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) to integrate cultural heritage into the national curriculum to preserve the country’s traditions and foster sustainable education. Nyima Manneh, a senior teacher at Serekunda Upper Basic School, emphasises teaching intangible cultural heritage (ICH), such as rituals and oral histories, to connect students with their heritage while promoting environmental stewardship. Manneh, who was addressing a sensitisation and awareness-raising forum for students and teacher coordinators on the national inventoried list of intangible cultural heritage, highlighted efforts to centre education around African values and history, aiming to instill pride and proactive development in students.

Hosted in Janjangbureh, the forum was organised by the Gambia National Commission for UNESCO in collaboration with the ASPnet and the Gambia Federation of Clubs for UNESCO.

Madam Manneh expressed delight over the forum, saying it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The program consists of cultural heritage elements that are fading in our communities. It reminds us on how to preserve our culture for a better future,” she said.

She encouraged participating students to take the event very serious.

Lamin Jarjou, the senior program officer and ASPnet National Coordinator, said the program seeks to revive Gambia’s cultural norms and practices.

“When we say intangible cultural heritage, we simply refer to the practices, performances, and skills relating to nature and the universe, or living heritage. These are things that our forefathers have been practicing,” he said.

He said UNESCO is trying to support The Gambia in its drive to revive cultural norms.

Madam Maimuna Sidibeh, the secretary general of UNESCO Gambia, said the program is timely and should be supported by all Gambians, especially those who admire culture.

She expressed her office’s commitment to continue supporting such initiatives, especially when they have to do with children.