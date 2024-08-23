NPP Kartong, Julangel ward chairmen quit

- Advertisement -

Ebrahima Baldeh, the chairman of the ruling National People’s Party for Julangel Ward, has joined NPP’s bitter local rival in the area, the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress.

He said he took the decision because of poor leadership and difficult living conditions in the country.

Mr Baldeh said despite hailing from the same village with President Barrow, he felt it necessary to resign.

In a letter seen by The Standard, Mr Baldeh wrote: “I am writing to formally resign from the National People’s Party (NPP) effective immediately. This decision has not been easy, as I have valued the principles and goals of the party throughout my membership. However, after much reflection, I have decided to pursue a different path that better aligns with my current views and aspirations.”

He said the NPP is not working in the interest of the Gambian people.

“My main reason of defecting to the GDC despite coming from the same village with the president and happen to be his chairman for Julangel Ward, I believe that the president is not serving the interest of his people and The Gambia at large,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the people and the NPP executive for their support during his tenure.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks for the support and confidence I experienced during my time with the NPP. I wish the party all the best in its future endeavours for the betterment of our community and nation,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Mbully Manneh, the Kartong Ward chairman for the National People’s Party, also resigned from his position and joined the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP).

According to Kerr Fatou, Mr. Manneh cited a loss of trust and confidence in the NPP administration as the driving force behind his decision.

“I therefore can’t continue to hold this position in the party as well as serve as a member under this circumstance. Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to thank the party for the trust bestowed on me as the chairman. This is not a decision I have made easily, but on principle and after careful consideration I am convinced to tender my resignation with merit of my position and henceforth ceased to be a member of the NPP party,” he wrote.