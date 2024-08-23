Survey says Gambia 4th most generous country in world, Senegal 44th

- Advertisement -

The Charities Aid Foundation published this Thursday, August 22, its report on the most generous countries in the world (World Giving Index). The Gambia ranks 4th, far ahead of neigbours Senegal in 44th. Kenya occupies 2nd while Nigeria is 5th. In short, 3 African countries are in the Top 5.

The world’s most generous nation is Indonesia, for the seventh consecutive year. 90% of Indonesians donated to charity and 65% volunteered. Overall, 4.3 billion people worldwide helped someone they didn’t know, gave their time or donated money to a good cause this year, according to the World Giving Index 2024.

The surveys were conducted in 142 countries this year. Respondents were asked whether they had helped a stranger, donated money or volunteered for a good cause in the past few months.

