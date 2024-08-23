3 more ex-APRC NAMs get jobs

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Three more of the five former APRC NAMs allied to the governing NPP who lost their seats to the rival faction of the party in the Foñis have been appointed into the civil service.

They are Momodou Camara, former NAM for Foñi Bintang Karanai who has been appointed deputy governor, Lower River Region. Sunkary Badjie, formerly of Foñi Berefet, has been appointed deputy executive director at the President’s International Award, under the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Sankung Jammeh, formerly of Foñi Jarrol, has been appointed at the Gambia Ports Authority.

- Advertisement -

Already, one of the former MPs, Musa Amul Nyass of Foñi Kansala, is serving as deputy Area Administrator of KM.

However, one more of the bunch, Kaddy Camara of Foñi Bondali, is yet to be appointed. President Barrow had assured the five that their plight would be addressed during one of his meetings in Foñi, after concerns were raised that they have taken huge sacrifice to join the NPP coalition against the wish of the majority of their electorate who in turn dumped them at the polls.