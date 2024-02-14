NPP lures Kombo East NAM after he dumps UDP

- Advertisement -

NPP has told Abdou Sowe, the Kombo East National Assembly Member who resigned from the UDP on Monday that the doors of the ruling party are “wide open” for him.

A fortnight after meeting President Barrow at State House, Mr Sowe wrote to the UDP administrative secretary, his fellow NAM Alhagie Darboe informing him of his resignation from the yellow party.

He stated in the letter: “After careful consideration… I have decided that it is in my best interest to discontinue my association with the party… I believe that by stepping away from the UDP, I will have the freedom to explore alternative avenues for making a meaningful contribution to public life…”

In a message reacting to Mr Sowe’s resignation shared with us, NPP deputy spokesman who is also the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Seedy Njie stated: “Your decision to quit the UDP is indeed a bold decision based on right reasoning and your faithfulness to the best interest of not only yourself as you have put it, but the country as a whole.

“This piece of news is welcomed by the National People’s Party and our doors are wide open. Your wealth of expertise and experience will add value to our great party once you are admitted.

“NPP is a party of equals and our mantra of national cohesion, tolerance, peace, prosperity and progress, is the chief cornerstone for all our members and followers… You will find respect and dignity in the NPP…”

Mr Sowe is expected to make an announcement about his political future. However, all indications point to him joining the NPP.