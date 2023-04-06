NPP MansaKonko aspirant Sajar Sarr ‘withdraws’, replaced by Kebba Dem

By Oumie Bojang

The National People’s Party NPP national campaign manager Lamin Cham has confirmed that his party has got a new aspirant, Kebba Dem of Dongoroba to run for the chairmanship of the Mansa Konko Area Council in the LRR.

According to Mr Cham, this follows the withdrawal of e Sajar Sarr who was declared the winner of the NPP primaries in LRR last month.

UDP councilor candidate withdraws

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral Commission yesterday announced in statement that Amat Cham has withdrawn his candidature from the councillorship elections slated for 15 April.

”The returning officer for Janjangbureh

Administrative Area, Ahmadou Taal has duly accepted the withdrawal of Amat Cham, United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate for Njau Ward in the Janjangbureh Administrative Area,” the IEC statement concluded.