NPP proud of Barrow’s peace award

The National People’s Party (NPP) has said the Africa for Peace Promotion Award bestowed on its leader is a remarkable achievement and testimony of Barrow’s unwavering commitment to fostering peace, stability, unity, and reconciliation in The Gambia and globally.

A press release signed by deputy spokesman Seedy Njie said the Gambian leader’s natural comportment characterised by his tolerance, peacefulness, conciliatory and approachability is a catalyst for a sustained growth, coexistence and harmony.

“This global recognition as ‘Africa’s Most Peaceful Man and President 2024’ is indeed a pride not only for us as members of his political party but also for the continent of Africa. We are proud of this because in relatively short time Barrow has become a source of inspiration and a beacon of hope for young emerging African leaders who admire his unbending virtues tolerance and inclusivity,” the NPP said of its leader. The NPP further said President Barrow’s leadership has elevated The Gambia’s standing on the global stage.

”In congratulating him on this well-deserved honour, we wish and urge President Barrow to continue his dedication to a peaceful and developed Gambia and also to inspire us all for a better Africa and world,” the statement concluded.