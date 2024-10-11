NPP reacts to UDP’s Manneh on Barrow’s UN speech

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The National Peoples’ Party NPP has described as disheartening, UDP’s deputy secretary external affairs, Lamin Manneh’s claims that President Barrow’s statement at the UN General Assembly that there had been no jailing of political prisoners is false and distressing.

In a statement shared with The Standard, the party’s Media and communication secretary, Sulayman Camara said: “It is truly disheartening to see someone of your standing, Lamin Manneh, resort to insults and

public bickering in an attempt to make a name for yourself. “While the political landscape encourages healthy debate and critical perspectives, the manner in which you addressed His Excellency President Adama Barrow shows a lack of decorum and maturity. Your claim that President Barrow made false statements at the United Nations General Assembly

regarding the absence of political prisoners under his regime demonstrates a misunderstanding of both the facts and the principles of governance. The President’s commitment to the rule of law is unwavering, and it is evident that no individual has been imprisoned for their political beliefs during his tenure. What you confuse are the legitimate actions taken to maintain peace and order, where individuals have been invited for questioning, when necessary, not imprisoned for exercising their political rights.”

He added: “It is vital to understand the distinction between lawful inquiries and persecution for political ideology. It is disappointing that in your role, you fail to pay attention to these essential details, choosing instead to fan the flames of division. I encourage you to calm down and reorient your efforts towards contributing meaningfully to the national discourse, rather than using every opportunity to stir controversy. Your recent appearance on Coffee Time with Honourable Minister Ebrima Sillah left many saddened by your hostile tone and combative demeanour,” Camara added. He said President Barrow’s legacy will indeed be one founded on respect for the rule of law, ensuring that justice prevails.

“This, however, does not imply that we should live in a society where laws are flouted or where false accusations go unchecked. As has been wisely said, one’s freedom ends where one’s fingertip is about to touch one’s nose or where one’s nose begin. Respect for boundaries both literal and metaphorical is essential in any society, and it is a principle that you, too, must recognise. You have finished your baseless rant with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr., a man whose contributions to his people were marked by integrity, courage, and vision. He stood for justice when it mattered most unlike your approach, which offers little more than bickering and innuendo. Where were you when true patriots, like His Excellency President Barrow, came together to restore peace and sanity to this nation?”