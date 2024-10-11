Assembly urged to allow journalists access into Russian oil inquiry

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The executive director of the Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice, Madi Jobarteh, has expressed dismay over the National Assembly Joint Committee’s decision to deny journalists access into the petroleum products inquiry.

“It is concerning that the National Assembly joint committee looking into the petroleum products saga are allowing entities and individuals to testify in camera. This practice is inimical to transparency and accountability for which this inquiry was set up in the first place. Yes, the committee has authority to hear testimonies in camera when necessary but the decision should not be simple and easily made,” he told The Standard.

This, he added, is because the inquiry is not only to gather information from the relevant entities involved with this matter but it is also to avail the public the openness to follow and understand what is happening and generate public discussion of the issue.

“This is necessary to strengthen the culture of transparency and accountability and above all, to show to the public the work and importance of National Assembly oversight. Hence it is important that in-camera sessions are as limited as possible. The issue at hand is not a personal or security matter such that there should be a need for closed door sessions. This is a business matter in which it is alleged that the country was defrauded.”

He added: “So far I have not seen any justification either on the basis of privacy or national security to warrant granting in-camera testimonies for businesses and individuals. By doing so, it means the parliament is giving undue opportunity to some entities to hide their corrupt practices and illegal and unethical decisions. This will not help the country at all. Citizens must hear what has happened and how entities conducted or misconducted themselves. This is a national issue and those involved must not hide if they did not do any wrong. The committee should not allow that.”

“Therefore, I demand the committee to limit closed door sessions, if not to stop it altogether. They must allow the media full access to not just attend the hearings but also to provide necessary documents to the media for their reporting and analysis in the interest of the public. I urge the National Assembly not to undermine this great initiative they have embarked upon. We cannot call for transparency and accountability and then turnaround to undermine those very efforts and objectives,” he concluded.