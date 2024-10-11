Jawara nominated for most respected global CEO’s award

- Advertisement -

Abubakary Jawara, CEO of GACH Global, has been nominated for the Global Well Respected CEOs awards by the Business Executive Limited (TBE), a Ghana-based Pan-African media and events firm, with a track record of successfully organising awards schemes, summits and other corporate events. Jawara’s award fall under the category of Outstanding Leadership in Mining and Philanthropic Engagements.

The Business Executive Limited organises and hosts several awards in Ghana, other African countries and in the international arena. In Ghana, TBE organises its flagship Ghana Industry CEOs Awards (Most Respected CEOs Awards) annually.

Dr Jawara’s nomination recognises his significant contributions to business, philanthropy, and charity, making him the first Gambian to be nominated for such an award. It also highlights his impactful contributions to economic development and charity.

The award ceremony aims to celebrate global CEOs who have shown resilience and focus in contributing to the global economy.

The Global Well Respected CEOs awards, such as the CEO Today Global Awards and the Global CEO Excellence Awards, are significant in recognising exemplary leadership among CEOs worldwide. These awards celebrate CEOs who demonstrate exceptional innovation, resilience, and adaptability in challenging environments.

They provide a platform for CEOs to gain recognition and exposure among an elite network of business leaders, enhancing their reputation and influence globally.

In a nomination letter send to Dr Jawara, the Business Executive Limited said: “The Executive Directors, together with the Board of Directors and the entire Evaluation Committee of the Business Executive Group wish to inform you that you have been nominated for the prestigious Global Well-Respected CEOs Awards, scheduled to take place in Crowne PLaza Hotel- Dubai-UAE, on October 30, 2024.”

“This recognition celebrates outstanding leadership, innovation, and impact within the global business community,” it added.

The nomination positions Jawara among an elite group of CEOs, enhancing his professional reputation and visibility.

It also provides a unique platform to connect with industry peers, investors, and thought leaders. Reacting to the nomination, Dr Jawara said the recognition not only honors him but also elevates Gambia’s presence on the international stage, inspiring others in the nation to pursue excellence in their respective fields.

“It will also serve as a motivation for me to keep pushing for greater excellence,” he said.