NRP rubbishes Sumareh as ‘politically irrelevant’ following attack on Hamat

By Amadou Jadama

The admin secretary of the National Reconciliation Party has described Mansa Sumareh, a former chief driver at State House, as “politically irrelevant” and playing to the gallery in a bid to endear himself to President Barrow.

Last week, Sumareh, a long time close friend of President Barrow, chided lands minister Hamat Bah for publicly stating that his ambition to become president of the country has not petered out.

Addressing loyalists at a rally in Sabach Sanjal a fortnight ago, Bah vowed not to abandon his presidential ambition but restated his loyalty to the president and support for his re-election bid in December’s election.

Mansa Sumareh said by making such public utterances, Bah had made his position as cabinet minister untenable and that the president should sack him.

Reacting to this, NRP’s Dam Touray accused Sumareh of playing to the gallery.

“Mansa is jobless and suffering. He is trying to get recognised so that the President could reinstate him. I see nothing wrong in what Hamat said politically, constitutionally or morally. Hamat has not stated that he will challenge Barrow; in fact he reiterated his support for him. We are in a coalition with the NPP and we have stuck to our side of the bargain.”