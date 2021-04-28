27 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
type here...
News

Nurses decry neglect

68

By Saidou Baldeh

The Gambia Association of Nurses and Midwives has demanded immediate salary increment as it decries government’s negligence towards them.

Addressing a news conference Monday, the association’s president, Yusupha Sanyang, said nurses and midwives are being unfairly treated by the government despite their tremendous work.

“The vital and crucial role nurses and midwives play in healthcare delivery cannot be overemphasized. Given that important role, we demand sustained availability of materials, good motivational facilities in terms of training opportunities, a conducive and safe environment for patients and above all, we need a good remuneration,” he said.

Sanyang said despite the important role played by nurses and midwives “it is quite disheartening to know that we are constantly affected by inadequate supply of materials to properly perform our nursing duties, few or no training opportunities and above all, very low incentives”.

“This is creating a lot of demotivation for nurses and affects the government’s prospects of retaining the necessary human resources. This results in a chronic shortage of nursing staff which places a huge burden on the remaining few nurses in our health facilities and ultimately the innocent patients cannot have the needed nursing care they deserved,” he said.

He said the association has tried without success to address these challenges through the Ministry of Health.

The association said they have sent a proposal to the Ministry of Health since November 2020 on how these challenges could be addressed.

“A revised allowance was proposed as a means of motivating nurses and midwives who had been sidelined by the recent increment of allowance for doctors and PhD holders but nothing has been done,” he said.

Previous articleGFF EYES BRISTOL WONDER KID SAIKOU JANNEH FOR A POSSIBLE SCORPION SHIRT
Next articleGov’t receives over D15M medical support to fight Covid-19
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

JAMMEH DOESN’T DESERVE EXILE – Amul Nyassi

By Omar Bah Honourable Musa Amul Nyassi, spokesperson of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction, has said former president Yahya Jammeh doesn't deserve to...

Assembly begins public consultations on Elections Bill

Halifa reveals PDOIS’ plans to clean Gambia’s D77.4B debt

Bensouda says Jammeh instructed her to draft decrees

General Bojang bounces back with new party

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions