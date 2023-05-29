OIC SG calls member states to assist Gambia with funds to prosecute Rohingya case

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) secretary general, Hissein Brahim Taha, yesterday called all OIC member states to help The Gambia with funds to run the case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Rohingya genocide.

“We call upon all OIC member states to join The Gambia in this case and give support to this fund created by the OIC. This case is a top priority for us,” he said.

The OIC secretary general told reporters after holding a meeting with Bangladeshi foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the state guest house Padma in the capital.

Dr Momen said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, OIC Secretary General and the President of Gambia sent a joint letter to the member states recently seeking

support for the fund created by the OIC.

“The OIC has taken a leading role. Tomorrow they will visit the Rohingya camps,” Momen said, adding that they discussed the Rohingya crisis and the necessity of unity among the Muslims..

“Rohingya is one of the top priority issues for OIC,” he said.

The foreign minister said they discussed the issues to maintain peace, stability and development in the member states.

“We are here to convey our thanks for the tremendous efforts done by the Bangladesh government. These Rohingya people are suffering. They deserve peace, security and a better life,” said Hissein Brahim.

Source: BSS