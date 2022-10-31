Only 1 NPP NAM signed request to call extraordinary session on AKI deaths

By Tabora Bojang

Contents of the letter by National Assembly Members requesting the Speaker to call an extraordinary session on the AKI outbreak have shown that only one representative for the ruling National Peoples Party signed the request.

The content, obtained by The Standard, revealed that a total of 23 NAMs signed, 8 more than the required number to call for extraordinary session.

Out of the 22 NAMs, only Gibbi Mballow of Lower Fulladu Constituency signed from the NPP.

According to Central Baddibu NAM Sulayma Saho, the Speaker was displeased with Touma Njai’s strive to fight against political patronage in the Assembly over the AKI saga.

”This was the same reason why the Speaker prevented a committee the Banjul South NAM chaired to be part of the investigation of the health committee as suggested during the debate by several NAMs.

“The session was definitely conceived by the minority. There was only 1 from NPP and that was Gibbi Mballow. But the Majority Leader was consulted and he didn’t show any commitment. We have been following him to sign so that others from his side [NPP] can sign but they played all kinds of delaying tactics. This compelled I and Hon Touma to submit the request finally. She [Touma Njai] was the last to engage the Majority Leader even after the submission. So, who is Deputy Speaker Seedy Njie to challenge or refute what Touma said [about majority leader Tunkara]? Hon Billay could have raised a point of order to challenge Hon Tuma. But he did not,” Saho said.

Saho, who is also the UDP youth president, accused the Speaker of being ‘preferential’ in his handling of debates.

“Should we allow puppets or praise singers to dominate our show? No. We will continue to fight against bad governance and political patronage and nobody will abuse our rights as representatives of the people. The Speaker should be an umpire and that is it. I am convinced that he planned to eliminate the Gender Committee because he knows Touma cannot be micro-managed.”

The request was signed by the following NAMs:

Alhagie S Darboe – Brikama North

Kebba K Barrow-Kombo South

Lamin J Sanneh – Brikama South

Yaya Sanyang- Latri-Kunda,

Sulayman Saho -Central Baddibu

Omar Jammeh- JanJangbureh

Alfusainey Ceesay-Sami,

Lamin Ceesay – Kiang West,

Bakary K Badjie -Foni Bintang,

Muhammed Kanteh – Busumbala,

Amie Colley of Foni Berefet,

Modou Lamin Bah – Banjul North,

Assan Touray – Bakau,

Almameh Gibba -Foni Kansala,

Abdou Sowe of Kombo East,

Madi Ceesay of Serrekunda West,

Suwaibou Touray of Wuli East,

Fatoumatta Njie [Touma] of Banjul South,

Fatou Cham of Sanementereng,

Amadou Camara of Nianija,

Samba Jallow of Niamina Dankunku,

Alhagie Mbow of Upper Saloum

Gibbi Mballow-Lower Fulladu