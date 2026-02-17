Our nation at risk: urgent action needed to stop the spread of HIV in The Gambia!

- Advertisement -

By Kawsu Jaiteh

HIV remains one of the most serious public health challenges facing The Gambia today. This is not a distant crisis. It is happening in our communities, in our neighbourhoods, and within our own families.

An estimated 26,000 to 31,000 people are currently living with HIV in the country. These are not just numbers; they are mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, and young people with dreams for the future.

Recent reports show 2,711 new infections, including 461 pregnant women. That means hundreds of unborn children are at risk of being exposed before they even take their first breath. No nation should ignore such a warning sign.

Despite medical progress, too many people still do not know their HIV status. Many who are diagnosed are not consistently on treatment. Some patients struggle to continue life-saving antiretroviral therapy because of food insecurity and limited support. When treatment is interrupted, the virus spreads more easily, putting lives at greater risk.

HIV spreads primarily through unprotected sexual contact, sharing contaminated needles, and from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding when preventive care is not provided. These transmissions are preventable. With the right action, education, and support, new infections can be drastically reduced.

Healthcare services must be strengthened urgently. This includes:

• Expanding free, confidential, and stigma-free testing nationwide

• Ensuring consistent availability of antiretroviral therapy

• Providing nutritional and psychosocial support for patients on treatment

• Increasing prevention programs for young people and high-risk communities

• Strengthening prevention of mother-to-child transmission services

Stigma remains one of the greatest obstacles. When people are shamed or discriminated against, they avoid testing and treatment. Silence fuels the spread. Compassion and openness stop it.

We must also speak to our diaspora communities who return home during holidays and celebrations. Awareness, safe practices, and regular testing are essential. Protecting yourself means protecting your partner, your family, and your country.

HIV is preventable. Treatment works. Early testing saves lives and reduces transmission. But progress requires urgency, accountability, and national unity.

The lives of thousands, including unborn children, depend on the actions we take now. This is not someone else’s problem. It is ours. And the time to act is now.