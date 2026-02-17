BRUFUT SCHOOL SCANAID DECORATES LEGENDARY ATHLETE

- Advertisement -

The sports department of ScanAid International Upper and Senior Secondary School in Brufut over the weekend decorated one of its outstanding female athletes, Gambia international sprinter Isatou Sey, during the KM Zonal athletics qualifiers.

Sey, who holds The Gambia national U20 record in both the 100m and 200m events, continues to make the school and the nation proud with her exceptional performances on the track. Her recognition at such an important competition reflects not only her hard work and discipline but also the school’s commitment to nurturing young sporting talents,” reports Gambia Athletics Platform

The decoration ceremony, witnessed by national athletics coach Mariama Sallah, was a moment of pride and inspiration, as fellow athletes looked on with admiration. School authorities said Isatou’s achievement serves as a motivation to other students to strive for excellence both academically and in sports.

ScanAid International Upper and Senior Secondary School remains committed to supporting and celebrating excellence, as they continue to produce athletes capable of representing The Gambia at the highest level.

Gambia Athletics Platform