Enough is enough: Gambians must lead their own justice system

- Advertisement -

By Tombong Saidy,

In any sovereign nation, the administration of justice is not just a technical function—it is the very backbone of national dignity, independence, and public trust. Yet, under the leadership of Adama Barrow, The Gambia continues to witness a deeply troubling and unjustifiable trend: the persistent appointment of non-Gambians to the critical office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

This is not just a policy misstep—it is a profound vote of no confidence in Gambian professionals.

- Advertisement -

For a country that has produced generations of brilliant lawyers, seasoned prosecutors, and respected judges, the continued reliance on foreigners to occupy such a sensitive and strategic position is both insulting and indefensible. Are we to believe that among the many competent Gambian legal minds, not one is capable of serving as DPP? That argument simply does not hold water.

The truth is far more uncomfortable.

This pattern raises serious and legitimate questions about the motives of the government. Is this about competence—or control? Is it about strengthening institutions—or weakening them for political convenience? Gambians deserve clear and honest answers.

- Advertisement -

The office of the DPP is not an ordinary position. It is the gatekeeper of criminal justice, the authority responsible for determining who gets prosecuted and who does not. In a functioning democracy, this office must be fiercely independent, deeply accountable to the people, and firmly rooted in the national interest.

By outsourcing this responsibility to non-citizens, the Barrow administration risks eroding public trust in the justice system. It sends a dangerous message: that Gambians cannot be trusted to manage their own legal affairs. That is not only false, it is deeply damaging to national confidence and pride.

Let us be clear: this is not about xenophobia. Gambians are a welcoming people, and our nation has benefited from international expertise in many sectors. But there comes a point where reliance becomes dependency, and dependency becomes weakness.

The Gambia is no longer a nation in transition struggling to find its footing. We have matured. We have developed. We have the human capital. From the Bar to the Bench, Gambians have demonstrated excellence, integrity, and commitment to justice.

So why does this government continue to look outward instead of inward?

If the Barrow administration believes in meritocracy, then let it prove it. Publish the criteria used in appointing the DPP. Open the process to scrutiny. Allow Gambians to see, transparently, why their own sons and daughters are being overlooked.

Anything short of this only fuels suspicion that these appointments are designed not to strengthen justice, but to serve political interests.

The time has come for a decisive shift.

The government must immediately commit to the Gambianization of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. It must invest in local talent, elevate qualified Gambians, and restore confidence in our institutions.

This is not a radical demand. It is a reasonable expectation in any sovereign state.

History will judge this administration not by its rhetoric, but by its actions. Will it stand with the Gambian people and their aspirations for dignity and self-reliance? Or will it continue down a path that undermines both?

The message from the people is growing louder and clearer:

Enough is enough. Gambians must lead The Gambia, especially in matters of justice to national confidence and pride.