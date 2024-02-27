Out of control pick-up kills 3 on Brufut road

- Advertisement -

Police spokesperson ASP Binta Njie has confirmed to The Standard that three people were killed yesterday afternoon after a vehicle hit them on the road in Wulingkamma, Brufut.

The fatal accident was reported to have occurred at a little past noon and involved a Toyota pick-up truck with registration number BJL 6228 P driven by a 36-year-old resident of Bakau.

ASP Njie told this paper: “It is reported that the driver’s mobile phone fell in the vehicle while he was driving, so he was trying to pick up the phone, he lost control of the steering and ran over some people. Three people reportedly died on the spot. And the rest were taken to the hospital for medical attention.”

Police did not give the identities of those killed or the name of the driver and his current situation.