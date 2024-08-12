Over 20 motorbikes impounded for non-compliance

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Regional Police Command of the Upper River Region (URR) has conducted a significant traffic operation through the Basse Mobile Unit, targeting motorists for non-compliance with motor traffic laws and regulations. This operation, carried out on Friday, August 9, 2024, resulted in the impoundment of 21 motorcycles, 4 vehicles, and 3 tricycles. A total of D7,000.00 in mandatory fines was collected during the operation.

Several motorcycles were temporarily impounded under the regulation act and were released after the owners rectified the faults. The remaining vehicles and motorcycles are being kept impounded for further proceedings.

The Gambia Police Force remains dedicated to enforcing traffic laws and regulations, ensuring that all users of public roads and highways comply with established safety standards.